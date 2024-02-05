Proposals to turn listed 1840s building into bedsits in the Eldon Place Conservation Area
The plan to convert 51 Hanover Square in Manningham into a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) recently went before a Bradford Council planning panel.
Members heard that the scheme would see seven flats created in the property – which is in the Eldon Place Conservation Area.
There would be two communal kitchen/dining rooms, three shared bathrooms, and a new bin store structure would be built to the front of the property.
Applicant Dr Muhammad Jawad Saleemi spoke about his scheme at a meeting of the Bradford Area Planning Panel last month.
He said: “I’m acutely aware of the need for high quality accommodation in the area.
“Other nearby properties have been changed without consent.”
Chair Councillor Arshad Hussain (Lab, Toller) pointed out that with the site being split into seven households, there could potentially be 14 bins – a waste and recycling bin for each resident.
Councillor Mohammed Amran (Lab, Heaton) said he believed HMOs were usually allocated a single, large commercial style bin – rather than separate household bins.
Members agreed that it was unlikely such a bin could be accommodated in the bin store planned for the listed building.
The panel voted to defer the application until more detail was provided about the bin storage.
