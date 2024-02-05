Proposals to turn listed 1840s building into bedsits in the Eldon Place Conservation Area

The plan to convert 51 Hanover Square in Manningham into a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) recently went before a Bradford Council planning panel.

Members heard that the scheme would see seven flats created in the property – which is in the Eldon Place Conservation Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There would be two communal kitchen/dining rooms, three shared bathrooms, and a new bin store structure would be built to the front of the property.

51 Hanover Square

Applicant Dr Muhammad Jawad Saleemi spoke about his scheme at a meeting of the Bradford Area Planning Panel last month.

He said: “I’m acutely aware of the need for high quality accommodation in the area.

“Other nearby properties have been changed without consent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair Councillor Arshad Hussain (Lab, Toller) pointed out that with the site being split into seven households, there could potentially be 14 bins – a waste and recycling bin for each resident.

Councillor Mohammed Amran (Lab, Heaton) said he believed HMOs were usually allocated a single, large commercial style bin – rather than separate household bins.

Members agreed that it was unlikely such a bin could be accommodated in the bin store planned for the listed building.