Protective clothing specialists Skanwear relocate to new South Yorkshire head office

A high-quality ‘A’ rated commercial unit has been let on Jubilee Park, Doncaster, to Specialist ARC & Flame Protective Clothing & PPE* Manufacturer Skanwear Ltd as part of its ambitious expansion plans.

Agreed by Commercial Property Partners (CPP) on behalf of its client Priority Space, the 16,042 sq. ft. unit has been secured on a 10-year lease for the growing business, which operates globally and is relocating from its current base in Kirk Sandall, Doncaster South Yorkshire.

Jubilee Park is a speculative development close to the Doncaster Sheffield Airport and ideally located with the M18 just 1.5 miles away.

The agreed unit offers generous warehousing provision along with reception area, open plan offices and staff facilities. Outside, Skanwear will benefit from 23 car park spaces including electric charging points and a concrete service yard. The unit achieved an ‘A’ EPC Rating.

Priority Space Director, Lee Buchanan, said: “We’re delighted to work with our letting agents CPP & Knight Frank and agree terms with Skanwear, one of the leading electrical PPE providers in the UK.

“We’re also confident that we will be making further announcements in the very near future as interest regarding the other available units on Jubilee Park continues to come in.”

Skanwear CEO, Richard Long, said: “This is a high spec’ quality unit that will allow us to grow with confidence with the right facilities and space to expand. It will also provide an excellent base for our staff and its central location is ideal for both clients and supply partners to reach.”

CPP Partner Ed Norris added: “We think this is a great deal for both parties and, as a speculative development, it shows the continued confidence in the commercial property sector across South Yorkshire with premium ‘A’ rated spaces still coming to market.”