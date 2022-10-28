£4M West Yorkshire care home refurbishment set to create over 100 new jobs

Wheldale Heights, will be Exemplar Health Care’s eighth care home in West Yorkshire, and will specialise in supporting 24 adults living with acquired brain injuries, complex mental health needs, dementia and physical disabilities, across two units.

The home is set to open in early 2023 and will be situated on Wheldon Road, Castleford. Each of the 24 bedrooms will come with an en-suite wet room, and the building will feature high quality, spacious communal spaces, sensory and therapy rooms and landscaped gardens, for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Charlotte Lloyd, director of commissioning at Exemplar Health Care, said: “Wheldale Heights will bring over 100 jobs to the local area.

Specialist care provider, Exemplar Health Care, has begun on-site construction for its new £4M refurbished care home in Castleford, West Yorkshire.

"We are now recruiting for a range of roles in the specialist care sector in Castleford, including health care assistants, registered nurses, physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

“With excellent career development this will be a unique opportunity to be part of a new team where you can make a difference and make every day better for our residents."