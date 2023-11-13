£60 million Sheffield Catalyst development reaches completion
The scheme, which comprises five units totalling 285,000 sq ft, has already seen 50 per cent of its space pre-let, after earlier this year, surfaces specialist Cosentino and UK commercial supplier JLA Group became the first two tenants to sign up.
Agents Knight Frank, GV & Co and M1 are marketing the remaining three units of 22,448 sq ft, 28,309 sq ft and 91,923 sq ft which are suitable for warehouse and distribution, general industrial and manufacturing.
Rebecca Schofield, partner and head of the Yorkshire industrial team at Knight Frank, said: “This scheme is at the heart of the region’s distribution and manufacturing location and sits in a prime central UK position allowing potential occupiers access nationwide.
“Potential occupiers should be attracted by the nearby demographics for employees and potential customers.
The units also form part of the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation District.
Industrial occupiers in the area already include Great Bear, University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, UK Atomic Energy Authority and University of Sheffield Factory 2050.