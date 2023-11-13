Mirastar’s £60 million industrial development at Sheffield Catalyst, which is expected to bring around 500 jobs to the area, has now reached completion.

The scheme, which comprises five units totalling 285,000 sq ft, has already seen 50 per cent of its space pre-let, after earlier this year, surfaces specialist Cosentino and UK commercial supplier JLA Group became the first two tenants to sign up.

Agents Knight Frank, GV & Co and M1 are marketing the remaining three units of 22,448 sq ft, 28,309 sq ft and 91,923 sq ft which are suitable for warehouse and distribution, general industrial and manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Schofield, partner and head of the Yorkshire industrial team at Knight Frank, said: “This scheme is at the heart of the region’s distribution and manufacturing location and sits in a prime central UK position allowing potential occupiers access nationwide.

Catalyst, Sheffield Business Park, Sheffield. Picture by Jake Sugden.

“Potential occupiers should be attracted by the nearby demographics for employees and potential customers.

The units also form part of the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation District.