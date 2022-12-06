Pub firm Marston’s enjoys Christmas and World Cup sales boosts despite cost of living crisis

The boss of Marston’s said the company has secured “encouraging” Christmas bookings despite cost-of-living pressures on customers, and the pub group has also been boosted by the World Cup.

The firm, which runs 1,468 pubs across the UK, saw shares lift higher on Tuesday morning as it also returned to profit for the past year following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Andrew Andrea, chief executive of Marston’s, said: “Current trading to the end of November has been positive with encouraging levels of Christmas bookings as we look forward to the first-restriction free festive period in three years.

“Additionally, the World Cup has benefited trading, delivering like for like drink sales of around 50 per cent growth for the home team games.”

Marston’s highlighted that overall like-for-like sales across its managed and franchised pubs have been up 6.8 per cent since the start of October, compared with pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

It said this momentum is building towards Christmas, with bookings for the festive period also above 2019’s levels.

It came as the Wolverhampton-based company revealed a £163.4m pre-tax profit for the year to October 1, compared with a £171.1m loss in the previous year.

The firm was buoyed by higher sales and efforts to offset rocketing cost inflation.

Mr Andrea added: “I am pleased to report a strong performance over the last 12 months evidenced by a doubling of revenue growth, a return to profit and steady progress with our debt reduction strategy.