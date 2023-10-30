Public sector must not 'hunker down' in response to economic pressure, Turner & Townsend roundtable is told

Public sector bodies must take calculated risks to develop cultural events and attractions that provide a long term economic boost for Yorkshire, a business event was told.

Major figures from the public and private sectors participated in a roundtable hosted by The Yorkshire Post and Turner & Townsend which analysed the role devolution and changes in local government could play in ensuring the region has improved public services and transport systems.

Participants in the roundtable highlighted the successful regeneraton of the Piece Hall in Halifax, a former Georgian cloth hall, which is enjoying a new lease of life due to a conservation programme which was led by Calderdale Council. There was also praise for the team which helped Bradford secure the right to become the UK’s City of Culture in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Tuddenham, the chief executive Calderdale Council, told the roundtable that economic challenges remained around skills and long term sickness.

Shanaz Gulzar, Creative Director from Bradford 2025. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk)

He added: “High levels of economic inactivity are harming productivity growth. It's about joining up education with business to support people who have become inactive and get them back into work.

“It (devolution) can be about targeting resources at neighbourhood level to reduce inequality. It's also about taking risks. The Piece Hall's revival came about because a local authority was willing to take a risk and create a destination of choice.

“It's not just about delivering great services, it's also about taking pride in 'place’. All our places are connected. Bradford's successful bid to become City of Culture was driven by curiosity, courage, collaboration and creativity. There is a real danger that during a time of financial stress we don't take risks and just hunker down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shanaz Gulzar, the Creative Director of Bradford 2025, said Bradford would not have won the right to be the UK's city of culture if it hadn't been willing to take risks.

Nic Harne, Corporate Director of North Yorkshire Council. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk)

“We brought our city and towns and villages with us,’’ she said. “The district covers 144 sq miles and is around 67 per cent rural. Developing the creative skills for the future is at the heart of Bradford 2025, we want to nurture the content producers and AI (artificial intelligence) programmers of the future in Bradford. The people who write the AI programmes of the future will control how it works."

She highlighted how the Piece Hall had become a game changer for Halifax in the same way that Bradford Live, which is based around the former Odeon site in Bradford, would change things in Bradford. Ms Gulzar said she believes regeneration, culture and infrastructure are all linked to provide economic benefits, as demonstrated by the success of the City Park in Bradford.

“There has been rightly a huge push on STEM. I would like to see a focus on STEAM, (science, technology, engineering, the arts and maths).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We started thinking about the legacy of Bradford 2025 from the minute our bid was successful. We want to achieve a shift in mindset and change the way people think about Bradford. Although competition is healthy. Bradford doesn't need to try to be like anywhere else. When you have confidence in your identity that creates a positive ripple effect.”