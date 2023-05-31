All Sections
A Pudsey pub which hosted popular scooter meets is to close in June after 19 months of new ownership, it has been announced.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 31st May 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 09:31 BST
Pudsey pub The Halfway House to close in June after 19 months of new ownership

The Halfway House pub on Leeds and Bradford Road will offer “amazing deals” from Friday June 16 to Sunday June 18 before closing the following day, the social media post stated.

The pub was the home of FC Pudsey football team after their Sunday matches and the Delph Valley Scooter Club on Thursday nights.

Jemma and Chris – who operated the pub – released the statement with “deepest regret”.

It read: “Unfortunately we will be closing our doors as of Monday 19th June as myself & Chris will be leaving the pub.

"We are so so so grateful for everyone who has supported us the last 19 months that we have been in the pub for. We have made plenty of people that we can call our friends and made fantastic memories.

“We cannot thank you all enough!

“Many thanks to all our staff that’s worked for us these last 19 months also. Even more grateful to Haydn, Mick, Amy, Zaneta, Pat, Karen, our amazing quiz master Chewy. You’ve all been absolutely amazing

“Massive thank you also to FC Pudsey for the continued support on a Sunday afternoon after your football games

“Massive thank you to Delph Valley Scooter Club for the continued support on a Thursday evenings and hosting your multi meets at ours!

“Please keep your eye out for AMAZING deals between Friday 16th - Sunday 18th!”

