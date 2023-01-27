The business insurer QBE is creating 45 jobs as it establishes a new finance hub in Leeds.

QBE is conducting a recruitment drive for its office in New Lane, Leeds, for roles which would have previously been based in London.

The creation of the finance hub follows QBE’s move in 2014 to establish a Centre of Claims excellence in the city.

Jason Harris, the chief executive of QBE International said “Leeds has a fantastic talent base; we saw that when we recruited our claims colleagues, and we are seeing it again with the new finance people we are bringing on board.

"QBE has a lot to offer people in Leeds, a flexible working environment, with great progression opportunities and a strong spirit of inclusion and collaboration across all our teams.”

As well as the claims, finance, human resources and IT roles in Leeds, QBE also has a long-standing trading presence, working with local insurance brokers to support businesses in the North with its property, liability, motor and financial lines services.

Mr Harris said: “When this wave of recruitment is finished, Leeds will be the largest office that QBE has in Europe, second only to our headquarters in London.

"Our growth will not stop there with plans to expand our trading presence across the UK regions too, bolstering our product and sector expertise to support more customers on the ground.”

QBE currently employs more than 360 people in Leeds, spread across underwriting, claims, finance, HR and IT departments.

QBE established a presence in Leeds following the acquisition of Iron Trades in 2000.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

