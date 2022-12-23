Quickline Communications connects more 50,000 rural properties to 'game-changing broadband'

Yorkshire broadband provider Quickline Communications has connected more than 50,000 homes in rural areas to faster internet services this year, the company has announced.

A strong year of growth from Willerby-based Quickline has seen nearly 100 mast sites going live providing lightning fast broadband across North and West Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and Lincolnshire, connecting 2,000 rural communities with game-changing broadband access and speeds.

It means over 50,000 homes have seen their broadband speed at least tripled this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many households previously with less than 30 Mbps speeds are now receiving 100 Mbps or more. Many now have access to gigabit speeds because of Quickline.

Sean Royce of Quickline, in the West Yorkshire Pennines. Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government has recently re-committed to the Conservative Party 2019 General Election manifesto pledge to roll out gigabit-capable broadband to at least 85 per cent of UK homes by 2025.

The manifesto also committed £5bn to help connect the hardest to reach areas of the UK with fast, reliable broadband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, despite these commitments, many households and businesses in outlying areas have slow and unstable connections, while those in urban areas are spoiled for choice.

Quickline’s commitment to rural broadband has seen it invest many millions of pounds in fibre rollout in 2022 as part of a commitment to pass over 500,000 poorly serviced rural premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quickline CEO Sean Royce said: “This has been another big year for Quickline. We continue to expand our network of 5G masts and full fibre infrastructure to some of the most remote corners of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, going into areas other internet providers leave behind.

“Fast and reliable broadband is fundamental to modern life. We use it for work, for education, for entertainment, and for keeping in touch with family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe passionately that everyone should have access to a high-quality, reliable broadband service, wherever they live, but many rural areas remain desperately poorly served.

“That leaves these communities disadvantaged economically, educationally and socially. That’s why we’re so passionate about connecting rural communities to the world of opportunities that fast, dependable internet access offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got more ambitious plans for 2023, as we continue to evolve and grow as a business. We’ll be announcing our rollout plan for next year very soon.”

Some of the communities which have benefitted from Quickline’s fibre network in 2022 include Flixborough, Burton upon Stather and Redbourne in North Lincolnshire, and Carlton, Drax and Skelton in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company was awarded a £12.3m contract by North Yorkshire Council to deliver ultrafast broadband to over 15,000 premises in harder to reach areas.