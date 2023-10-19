All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

Quickline to equip Yorkshire pupils with digital skills for life as part of new schools initiative

Rural broadband provider Quickline Communications is set to teach essential digital skills to school and college students across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire as part of a new initiative launched this month.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Quickline has teamed up with creative education specialist Engaging Education to upskill and empower the next generation.

The organisations have worked together to develop a programme of study that will be rolled out to primary and secondary schools as well as further education colleges across the communities served by Quickline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The study programme includes a series of interactive sessions covering topics such as cyber security; online safety; fake news; handling information; and use of devices.

Most Popular
Engaging Education’s Projects and Partnerships Manager Michael Evans with the Quickline programme of study.Engaging Education’s Projects and Partnerships Manager Michael Evans with the Quickline programme of study.
Engaging Education’s Projects and Partnerships Manager Michael Evans with the Quickline programme of study.

It also considers digital deprivation; the barriers to digital access; the importance of digital skills for all; as well as encouraging women into technology roles.

Modules and activities taught by Quickline’s social value and engagement team and representatives from Engaging Education have been designed to stimulate conversations with teachers about online safety to help improve safeguarding.

Julian Chalk, head of engagement and enablement at Quickline, said: “By equipping the next generation with these essential skills, we’re not just connecting them to the internet, we’re connecting them to a future filled with limitless possibilities.”

Related topics:YorkshireLincolnshire