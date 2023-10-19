Quickline to equip Yorkshire pupils with digital skills for life as part of new schools initiative
Quickline has teamed up with creative education specialist Engaging Education to upskill and empower the next generation.
The organisations have worked together to develop a programme of study that will be rolled out to primary and secondary schools as well as further education colleges across the communities served by Quickline.
The study programme includes a series of interactive sessions covering topics such as cyber security; online safety; fake news; handling information; and use of devices.
It also considers digital deprivation; the barriers to digital access; the importance of digital skills for all; as well as encouraging women into technology roles.
Modules and activities taught by Quickline’s social value and engagement team and representatives from Engaging Education have been designed to stimulate conversations with teachers about online safety to help improve safeguarding.
Julian Chalk, head of engagement and enablement at Quickline, said: “By equipping the next generation with these essential skills, we’re not just connecting them to the internet, we’re connecting them to a future filled with limitless possibilities.”