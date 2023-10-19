Quickline to equip Yorkshire pupils with digital skills for life as part of new schools initiative

Rural broadband provider Quickline Communications is set to teach essential digital skills to school and college students across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire as part of a new initiative launched this month.

Quickline has teamed up with creative education specialist Engaging Education to upskill and empower the next generation.

The organisations have worked together to develop a programme of study that will be rolled out to primary and secondary schools as well as further education colleges across the communities served by Quickline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study programme includes a series of interactive sessions covering topics such as cyber security; online safety; fake news; handling information; and use of devices.

Engaging Education’s Projects and Partnerships Manager Michael Evans with the Quickline programme of study.

It also considers digital deprivation; the barriers to digital access; the importance of digital skills for all; as well as encouraging women into technology roles.

Modules and activities taught by Quickline’s social value and engagement team and representatives from Engaging Education have been designed to stimulate conversations with teachers about online safety to help improve safeguarding.