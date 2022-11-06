Quorn Foods chief executive pioneers new Fungi Protein Association
The chief executive of Quorn Foods has joined forces with leaders of other meat alternative manufacturers to form a new trade body, The Fungi Protein Association.
The FPA will represent the interests of its member companies, including advocating for fungi protein in public policy, conducting consumer research, and more.
While mushrooms have been used for centuries as meat replacements, various methods of fungi fermentation are creating a new crop of high-protein, high-fibre, meat alternatives.
Alongside plant and cell-based protein, fermented fungi now represents one of the three mainstays of the burgeoning meat alternative sector.
In the UK alone, the sale of meat substitutes has grown from £390m in 2018 to £650m in 2021, with sales of mycoprotein products expected to grow at 12.6 per cent compound annual growth rate between 2022 and 2032.
Marco Bertacca, chef executive of Stokesley-based Quorn Foods, said: “The world needs more protein, and fungi fermentation offers a delicious, sustainable way to do just that. We’re excited to partner with our fellow fungi enthusiasts to raise awareness and appreciation of the wonderful ways fungi can improve human health and the health of our planet.”