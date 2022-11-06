The FPA will represent the interests of its member companies, including advocating for fungi protein in public policy, conducting consumer research, and more.

While mushrooms have been used for centuries as meat replacements, various methods of fungi fermentation are creating a new crop of high-protein, high-fibre, meat alternatives.

Alongside plant and cell-based protein, fermented fungi now represents one of the three mainstays of the burgeoning meat alternative sector.

Meat-free Quorn pieces, manufactured by Quorn Foods, fall from the production line into a sorting machine ahead of packaging at the company's factory in Stokesley, U.K. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Bloomberg

In the UK alone, the sale of meat substitutes has grown from £390m in 2018 to £650m in 2021, with sales of mycoprotein products expected to grow at 12.6 per cent compound annual growth rate between 2022 and 2032.