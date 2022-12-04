Radioactivity detection specialists LabLogic move to new Sheffield headquarters

Yorkshire-based radioactivity detection specialist LabLogic has moved headquarters to a new state-of-the-art facility at Sheffield Business Park following consistent year-on-year growth and an increase in staff.

Named Innovation House, the group’s new premises feature a gym and museum, as well as multiple sustainability features, including a rooftop PV array.

LabLogic’s Research and Development department has also moved from the business’s production facility in Tinsley to a dedicated lab at Innovation House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director Richard Brown said: “We knew we needed a new space, one that could accommodate where we were now as a business but could also take up the further expansion we could see coming after some very successful years, and that put us on the path to Innovation House.”

LabLogic's new headquarters at Sheffield Business Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LabLogic is a manufacturer and supplier of instrumentation and software for the detection and measurement of radioactivity within regulated areas, including Life Sciences, Nuclear Medicine, Nuclear Power, and Defence.

Its team has increased by 30 per cent since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LabLogic Group consists of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Southern Scientific, Knight Imaging, Care Wise, and LabLogic Systems, with offices in the UK, US, France, and Germany.