Rail engineering firm plans to re-open Hull sidings that haven't been used since 1987 for HS2 assembly plant connected to the mainline

A German rail engineering giant has submitted plans to re-open a disused siding in Hull and open an assembly and storage plant with a reinstated connection to the mainline.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:45 BST

Priory Sidings in Hessle date back to the mid-1800s, but from the 1960s until the site’s closure in 1987 were used as a Freightliner intermodal container terminal.

Network Rail still own the land, which is used for materials storage and maintenance access, and have agreed to grant a lease to Voestalpine Turnout Technology, who have a contract to supply rail construction projects around the UK.

The company has now applied to Hull City Council for planning permission for the scheme, which would involve the reinstatement of two lost sidings, a new connection to the nearby freight line, and the building of warehouses and office space. It would create 20 new jobs.

The Priory Sidings site from above
The Priory Sidings site from above

According to the documents submitted as part of the proposal, Voestalpine specialises in the supply of complex trackwork for rail junctions. It already has an assembly plant in Harworth, near Doncaster, but spent three years searching for a further suitable site, rejecting several in the south of England. Components will be delivered from Germany via the Channel Tunnel for assembly in Hull. The Harworth base is dependent on road transport and Voestalpine has a ‘pressing need’ for a site with a rail connection.

The area is surrounded by both a freight line to the Tarmac aggregates terminal and the main passenger line into Hull.

Voestalpine has secured a contract to supply materials to HS2, and the site will be used to send assembled parts to four major construction hubs.

The application is currently under consideration.

