Typical. You wait X amount of time for AI to arrive, then three turn up at once. Kinda. Since the launch of ChatGPT we can now anticipate the imminent arrival of a similar offering from Microsoft Bing, that desperate Google wannabe, and also Google themselves are launching a similar chat search, called Bard, presumably because it’s such a wordsmith.

And of course the Chinese are also launching their reality engine, called Ernie, which sounds harmless but which will be, I’m sure, terrifyingly intelligent and welcome you by name, date of birth, and most recent medical condition the first time you visit.

So this time next year we will be fully on the uptake of AI generated content, news, music, art, and before long, the AI will be appropriating other AI works, and at that point it will be safe to say that humanity has made itself redundant. Pointless even.

In some ways this was inevitable. About six years ago I conceptualised a company called ‘Make Blue Box’.

Bird Lovegod has his say

It was a natural language instruction tool. So, if you wanted to make a blue box, on a website, you would just type ‘Make Blue Box’ and it would be there.

Then you could say bigger, smaller, lighter blue, and so on, making web design as simple as describing what you want to happen, in English rather than mysterious code.

We are very nearly there, and soon will be. Soon, and I know that’s a nicely open to definition word, soon you will be able to make a website like this: "Bot... Copy such and such a website, adding placeholder content. Now generate replacement images. Now generate replacement text. Now add a blog and add new content every day. Now add a shop, and link it to my bank account. Here’s the domain name to use."

There you go. You just made a new website, identical in structure to one you really like, but with different content. Making a cup of tea takes longer.

This can go one to two ways. Option one. Humanity becomes massively lazy and incapable of doing anything without using AI. Option two. Hmmm.

In order to keep the Universe approximately balanced and to prevent humanity from obsolescence I suggest we take up crafts such as pottery, sports such as tennis, and do things that AI cannot do on our behalf.

Or, we could strap on a pair of Zuckerglasses and by the time we take them off we realise we can’t because our skin has grown over them and our arms have become vestigial.

And for those of you that harbor a preference for truth, these are indeed the last days. Truth is not really a thing any more in the realm of the human.

There is a new truth, an AI truth, and humanity is not the arbiter of it, nor the generator of it.

They have made themselves a pseudo-intelligent entity that will describe truth to them from now on.

This is of course a wonderful abomination and the fact that they consider it progress a clear indicator of their direction of travel. Thank God for God. For without him, it really is hopeless. Humanity has always been heading in the wrong direction, now they’re on autopilot, guided by soulless machines that can, by design, never lead them to reality, can only lead them to the virtual, can only lead them to the artificial.