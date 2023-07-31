A garden centre owned by the same family for over 50 years has closed down permanently due to unsustainable cost increases.

Ravensworth Nurseries, near Richmond, was founded in 1968 as Bradbrook and Hannah. Brothers-in-law Douglas Bradbrook and William Hannah initially grew tomatoes and lettuces, eventually diversifying into bedding and pot plants. They became known as one of the few poinsettia growers in the UK, producing almost 20,000 of the popular Christmas plant each year.

Mr Bradbrook’s sons Jonathan and Matthew and Mr Hannah’s daughter Fiona Dean took over the business from their fathers. The eight-acre glasshouse site enabled them to take on contracts supplying flowers for local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family’s focus remained on flower growing, and they resisted becoming a commercial garden centre despite selling plants and hanging baskets to the public. One of their loyal customers has been former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham, who lives in Ravensworth.

Poinsettias at Ravensworth Nurseries in 2017

A statement released by the family read: “It is with the greatest of sadness, and the heaviest of hearts, that we have to announce Ravensworth Nurseries is closing with immediate effect.

"What started with the sale of a few tomato plants on the side of the road turned into a family business that we have put our hearts and souls into for the last 57 years. However the culmination of lockdown, rising bills, and the ongoing cost of living crisis means sadly we have reached the end of the line and we will be closing our doors for the last time today.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our many, many loyal customers - you have trusted us year on year to fill your gardens and homes with our plants, veg and flowers, and we are so grateful for your enduring support. We would also like to thank our amazing team. We simply could not have been in business as long as we have without all of your hard work and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have loved every minute of this incredible journey, and we will miss you all.”