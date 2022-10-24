RAW Charging to deliver more than 10,000 electric vehicle chargers over the next three years

TSG UK, ISG, Bethell Group & eSmart Networks will undertake the role of principal contractors and designers to accelerate RAW’s rollout of its charging network.

The rollout will be funded by the growth capital raise RAW announced in July. The fundraise, which was funded by Antin Infrastructure Partners, will support RAW in its £250m EV charger installation plan.

In a statement, RAW said: “With an estimated 45 per cent of drivers needing to charge their EVs away from home, RAW understands the need for destination charging in the UK.

"Through the delivery, RAW will become one of the leading charge point operators in the UK, with the delivery partners installing thousands of RAW sites which will rapidly grow the network. Recently, on World EV Day, RAW saw the highest usage across their network, as the company offered free EV charging across their sites in the UK.”

Bruce Galliford, the CEO of RAW Charging, said: “We are extremely pleased to be working with our four key delivery partners to install more than 2,400 destination chargers across the UK in 2023, and 10,000 over the next three years.

"Our partnerships with the UK’s leading installation organisations will give our clients confidence in the knowledge that we have strong relationships with the best of breed supply chain for many years to come.”