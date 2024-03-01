Event Hire UK, which specialises in the hire of furniture, catering equipment, refrigeration facilities, tableware and related accessories, has leased a 17,000 sq ft building at Cutler Heights Business Park on Cutler Heights Lane, which is less than two miles from both the M606 and Bradford city centre.

Established in 2005 in Walsall near Birmingham, Event Hire UK expanded into Bradford in 2009 and was previously based at Enterprise Court on Prince Street, approximately a mile from its new premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company currently employs an 18-strong team in Bradford and plans to create four new jobs over the next 12 months.

Event Hire UK, which specialises in the hire of furniture, catering equipment, refrigeration facilities, tableware and related accessories, has leased a 17,000 sq ft building at Cutler Heights Business Park on Cutler Heights Lane,

With further bases in London and Manchester, the company now stocks more than 2.5m items that it hires out nationally, to clients ranging from Reading and Leeds Festival through to golf’s original major, The Open Championship and corporate events for as few as 10 people.

The company has also worked with the British Grand Prix, the MOBO Awards, the Royal International Air Tattoo, Henley Royal Regatta, and the World Cycling Championships.

Jéan Moller, regional operations director, who heads Event Hire UK’s Bradford site, said: “Since opening in Bradford 14 years ago, we’ve experienced significant growth and now supply products for all types of events including festivals, carnivals, elections, weddings, corporate functions, Christmas parties and everything else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We had outgrown our previous premises and when work completed on this brand new, modern unit, close to our previous base, it was ideal for us.

"It will enable us to significantly increase our stock levels in Yorkshire and offer a faster and more efficient service to our clients, which makes it an exciting move for us.”

Mr Muller oversees the Bradford and Manchester sales and distribution centres. He has worked for Event Hire since the opening of the Bradford hub.

The estate is being marketed by Leeds property firm, GV&Co. There are now three new hybrid industrial units remaining that range from 1,980 to 2,723 sq ft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three units offer first floor office accommodation and allocated parking in a fully secure estate with 24-hour security.

Will Woodhall, from GV&Co, inset, said: “Event Hire UK is a well-established and expanding business that needed a modern, high quality and secure building close to the motorway network, so Cutler Heights Business Park was the perfect fit.

“Brand new buildings in this part of Bradford, that are ready for immediate occupation, are few and far between, so we’re already generating good levels of interest in the three remaining units from local businesses that require ground floor warehouse and storage space together with office accommodation.”

​

​