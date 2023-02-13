Rebirth of giant Sheffield office complex once home to HSBC takes key step forward

A huge new branded sign has been installed on the outside of the new Pennine Five office development in Sheffield as work continues on refurbishing the huge complex which once home to thousands of HSBC workers.

HSBC moved to a new city centre location in 2019, leaving vacant its old Silver Street Head building which had been home to 3,500 workers in its heyday.

The building was purchased by property developer RBH for £17m and work has been taking place on a major refit to create what is being described as a “vibrant and modern business campus”.

The striking new branded sign, which runs 24 metres from top to bottom, consists of 11 letters – each 2.4 metres wide.

New signage has gone up on the Pennine Five office complex

The sign can be seen clearly from Tenter Street and sits adjacent to Block 2, which has recently been let to Spaces – part of the same group that operates Regus. The modern, flexible workspace brand has signed up to take over 30,000 sq ft – making it the largest commercial deal in Sheffield City Centre since 2019.

A key ambition of the site’s renewal is to open up the once-secure former banking headquarters to the wider neighbourhood, creating a new inclusive destination and kickstarting regeneration in this area. Construction is progressing on the scheme’s £1.5 million outdoor central plaza, designed to offer people a place to relax, socialise and collaborate.

Event space and art installations will also be incorporated to help widen the appeal of the plaza to the public and neighbouring businesses.

New accessible ramps have been now completed, while wide new steps up to the plaza area have also been finished. This will provide direct access from Tenter Street for the first time, enabling footfall to pass directly through the central plaza.

Jeremy Hughes, Director at RBH Properties, said: "The installation of the Pennine Five sign is a significant and exciting milestone for us.

"We’d like to thank the council for their assistance in getting such a large sign approved.

“The new branding and signage are all about giving the campus a proper identity and starting to create a new sense of place here.