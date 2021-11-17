Receivers appointed at The Alhambra Shopping Centre in Barnsley

The Alhambra Shopping Centre in Barnsley town centre.

The 182,000 sq ft purpose-built scheme was completed in 1991 with approximately 40 retail units arranged around a central atrium. Anchor stores include Wilko, Primark and Iceland.

Andrew Foster, principal at Avison Young, said: "The appointment will have no operational impact on the tenants or shoppers, and the centre will continue to trade as normal.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our immediate priority is to make sure the Centre has a successful Christmas period. We will be exploring how we can enhance the centre in the medium term, including strengthening links with the neighbouring Glassworks scheme to continue the revitalisation of the town centre.

"Ultimately, we will be looking to sell the property to a new owner with a view to making a lasting mark on the town and its surrounding communities. This is a prime site in the heart of the Barnsley retail district. The opportunities that this site presents are immense and would further enhance the rejuvenation of the town."

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you