The 133,117 sq ft building, which includes two levels of underground podium parking and amenity below, is the latest workspace to be built at Thorpe Park Leeds.

Scarborough Group International (SGI) announced it had secured a pre-let of the entire building to Lowell last year, making it the largest single out-of-town office deal ever recorded in West Yorkshire.

The developer said hidden elements in the construction process and the structure of the building itself have helped to ‘significantly’ reduce its embodied carbon footprint.

Construction on a new 133,117 sq ft office building at Thorpe Park Leeds has reached practical completion. Picture: Mark Newton Photography

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes the use of 75 per cent post-consumer recycled aluminium in the building’s envelope, up to 50 per cent reduction in the use of concrete for pile foundations and building slabs, and 25 per cent of the British Steel used in the structure is from recycled content.

Adam Varley, head of commercial at SGI, said: “It is fantastic to have reached practical completion of this record-breaking office building, after a 20-month construction programme.”

He added: “(It) helps to set a new benchmark for future buildings at Thorpe Park Leeds.”

Andrew Hurcomb, GMI Construction Group’s divisional managing director Yorkshire, added​​​​​​​: “We are extremely proud to have built a state-of-the-art office accommodation that sets a benchmark for future development at Thorpe Park. It also exemplifies the levelling up agenda representing, as it does, a huge investment in the infrastructure necessary to support and contribute to Yorkshire’s resilient and growing economy.”