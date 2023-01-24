The owner of Primark and Twinings has reported an increase in sales, as it said inflation has become less volatile and consumer spending proved to be more resilient than it expected.

Associated British Foods (ABF) saw its group revenues jump by 16 per cent at constant currency rates over the four months to January 7, compared to the same period last year, to £6.7bn from £5.57bn.

It boasted record sales at budget fashion chain Primark in the week leading up to Christmas Day, marking a much stronger festive period than the retailer was anticipating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales in the UK were up by 15 per cent over the four-month period and the chain’s share of the clothing, footwear and accessories market jumped to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent last year.

The owner of Primark and Twinings has reported a boost in sales, as it said inflation has become less volatile and consumer spending proved to be more resilient than it expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitor numbers to stores were strong in major cities as well as on high streets and retail parks, ABF said.

It also enjoyed a surge in online visitors since improving its website, with UK website traffic jumping by around 85 per cent since last year, with the retailer recently launching a “click and collect” trial of children’s products in 25 stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group noted that Primark’s low prices were appealing to existing and new customers but that economic conditions could weigh on consumer spending in the months ahead.

Its food business, which includes brands British Sugar, Twinings and Ovaltine, also saw a sales boost but the firm said this was largely achieved by increasing prices to recover significant cost inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It still faces substantial cost pressures but inflation has become less volatile and some commodity costs have recently declined, ABF told investors.

Despite sales growth, it also stuck by previous guidance that its full-year adjusted operating profits and earnings would be lower than the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, said: “Associated British Food’s latest trading update showed strong sales growth from all divisions but management still expect a profit decline this year as inflation continues to have a significant effect on margins.