Record tech startup activity in South Yorkshire

A new report, published to mark the inaugural UK Tech Week celebration of tech ecosystems across the UK, shows that South Yorkshire's tech sector saw record levels of home-grown startup activity and attracted more tech company relocations than ever in 2023.

The report, published by South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority, and titled South Yorkshire: Investment & Innovation in an Emerging Tech Ecosystem, reveals that a record 617 tech startups were formed in South Yorkshire in 2023, more than ever before.

There are at least 4,588 tech companies in South Yorkshire today.

An influx of tech companies from outside South Yorkshire is also bolstering the sector. Analysis of businesses registered at popular tech locations in South Yorkshire found that almost a third were previously based outside the region and that 2023 was the busiest year yet for relocations.

Tech Welcome Grants totalling £130,000 have helped 29 companies specialising in high-value activities such as robotics, data analytics, and cyber security establish their first facilities in South Yorkshire and supported the creation of more than 140 jobs worth a combined £6.1 million a year.

“South Yorkshire’s tech sector is growing in significance and success, expanding despite headwinds and challenges in the global economy, and outperforming many other ambitious locations in attracting the talent and investment needed to turn great ideas into even better businesses,” said Tracey Johnson, Project Director at TECH SY.