Recruiter PageGroup reduced its fee-earner workforce by 100 roles over first quarter

The group reported gross profit down 12.8 per cent in the first three months of the year, with March recording an 18 per cent slide, which comes after a fall of 8.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

PageGroup said it reduced its fee-earner workforce by another 1.7 per cent, or 100 roles, over the first quarter.

The firm said it now intends to hold its fee earner headcount “broadly at existing levels”, having trimmed the workforce by more than 1,000 last year.

Recruiter PageGroup has revealed further trading woes and more role cuts as the global jobs market remained under pressure at the start of 2024. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The group said it saw a “slight deterioration” in job flow towards the end of the first quarter, with job seekers more wary of accepting offers and firms putting off recruitment decisions against an uncertain economic backdrop.

In the UK, it posted a 19.2 per cent plunge in gross profit to £27.1m, following a decline of 19.9 per cent in the final three months of 2023.

Nicholas Kirk, chief executive of PageGroup, said: “The slower end to the fourth quarter of 2023 continued into the first quarter of 2024, particularly within Continental Europe.

“Overall, activity levels remain strong, however we experienced a slight deterioration in job flow towards the end of the quarter.

“Conversion of final interviews to accepted offers is still the most significant challenge, as candidate and client sentiment remains subdued reflecting the general macro-economic uncertainty in most of our markets.”

PageGroup said permanent recruitment continues to be more affected than temporary across all of its markets – down 15 per cent and 7 per cent group-wide respectively in the first quarter – with firms looking for more flexible options to ride out the uncertainty.

It said there had been no improvement in trading conditions across the UK, which accounts for 12 per cent of group gross profits, nor in Asia or the US.

Jobs markets have faltered worldwide over the past year as weaker economic conditions have hit recruitment.

Last month, PageGroup reported a 39.6 per cent slump in pre-tax profits for 2023 as gross profits dropped 6.3 per cent on a constant currency basis.

PageGroup said it was also continuing to see an easing in salary growth from the high levels seen in 2022 and early 2023.

But it said the particularly weak performance in March was down to tough comparatives against strong trading a year earlier, as well as the timing of Easter.

