Recruitment firm secures £9m funding package to support recovery and growth

Leeds-based recruitment firm Caval has secured a £9m funding package from NatWest. Picture: AdobeStock

Provided by NatWest, the funding will facilitate the Leeds-headquartered company’s day-to-day capital spending, which includes paying the wages of up to 1,000 contractors.

The funds will also help to provide temporary and permanent placements to the recovering construction industry, as well as revamping its internal systems.