Red Bull aims to find the business stars of the future in Yorkshire

A project that aims to find the business stars of the future is heading to Yorkshire

Red Bull has announced that applications have opened for the first Red Bull Amaphiko Academy in the UK.

The global programme, which is a platform for social innovators, is already successful in 15 locations, including Johannesburg, São Paulo and Baltimore.

It champions social entrepreneurs who are creating jobs through innovative businesses. Applications are open until 31st May 2019. Amaphiko, [pronounced Ama-pi-coh], which means ‘wings’ in Zulu, has supported, developed and championed over 120 talented, emerging social entrepreneurs through its programmes.

A spokesman said: “Grassroots social entrepreneurs seeking to make a positive impact in their community will be able to apply to be part of a global community.

“Amaphiko will select 20 innovators to join the intensive eight-day programme in Bradford, one of the youngest and most diverse cities in the UK, from September 28 to October 6.

“The successful applicants will be brought together to connect and collaborate with some of the world’s leading innovators and entrepreneurs including June Sarpong, the broadcaster and presenter, Natalie Stewart, the founder of FLO Vortex, Shazia Hossen, the founder of SH Athletics and Sade Brown, the founder of social enterprise Sour Lemons.”

Following the eight day programme, each applicant will be partnered with a mentor to develop a business and personal strategic development plan, while receiving support for the next 18 months to improve their social project.

Kamran Rashid, Founder of The Socially Conscious Company & Amaphiko facilitator said: “I’m excited to be joining the first ever Red Bull Amaphiko Academy here in the UK, which will take place in Bradford, a young and diverse city with an exciting social enterprise scene and a strong community focus.”

The academy welcomes applications from young people in the UK who aim to make a difference in their local community.

To apply to Red Bull Amaphiko Academy, submit your application here: redbull.co.uk/amaphiko