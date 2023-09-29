Reducing environmental protections shows Government's failure of leadership: Bird Lovegod

It seems like our Government has decided the best way, or perhaps only way, to win the next election is to announce they will not do what they said they would. Which is at least congruent with their actual behaviour in office.

In short, they’re going to try to convince the gullible masses that voting Conservative will in fact reverse the downward trend – caused by the Conservatives – of everything from the NHS to the economy. All we need to do is get rid of all the protection for the environment, and the rules of capitalism will save us all.

In case you were wondering what it is the Conservatives really stand for and care about, this latest announcement provides the answer.

If they had any vision or creativity or aptitude they could propose something like what has just been announced in America, the American Climate Corps, an initiative aiming to employ 20,000 young people in projects such as forest management, coastal wetland defenses, and building renovations.

Bird Lovegod has his say

If they cared, even slightly, about the country they run, they could create a ‘National Service’ type institution to transform generations and environments, to provide young people with hope, and training, and skills, and meaning, and wash from them the cloying patina of lockdowns, homeschooling, poverty, and Government induced apathy.

If they cared about the UK at all, the green and pleasant land could be restored by such an institution, a humanitarian and environmental workforce dedicated to reversing the downward spiral of national degradation and corporate deception.

If our Government was fit to lead this country, which they are not, they would have already done this, and more.

They would be energising the people into action, leading them.

But our Government does not lead. They have no direction, no destination, no vision.

They are lost. All they can offer is more of the same.

To vote for them is an expression of the basest self interest, the business owners who get the contracts, the developers who benefit from being able to pollute rivers. There is no other logical reason to continue to vote Conservative.

Poor people will get poorer, as they have done. The hard working will continue to see their money worth less and less, as they have done.

Homeowners will continue to see their homes lose value as they pay ever more for them. Every service and social institution will continue to decline, as they have done. Waiting lists will get longer. Everyone will get poorer.

Except the very small percentage for whom the Government actually works. Those who fund them, and those who profit from them.

It’s incredible to see our Government, of this country, that used to be respected and dignified, openly attempting to split the country, again and again, into factions that believe the Government actually cares about them. There is no destination, no promised land, no betterment of anything.

Just them, ruling, not leading, for the benefit of them and theirs. They’re lost, they’re stuck, they don’t work, and all they care about is being able to stay in power. That's what they've reduced themselves to.

That is their true colour.