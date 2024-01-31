Regional business confidence should begin to rise in 2024, says KPMG head of private enterprise

Speaking as the company announces a “strong year of revenue growth”, Euan West, office senior partner for KPMG in Leeds and head of private enterprise in the UK, said he sees reason for optimism in the regional economy.

Mr West said: “There’s no doubt that businesses, including our own, have had a challenging year in the midst of macroeconomic and political uncertainty which impacted confidence and potential investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re certainly not immune to these pressures, but despite this, I see a lot of reason for optimism.

Despite a challenging year for regional companies, business confidence in the region should soon start to return, according to accounting firm KPMG’s head of private enterprise in the UK. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

“When I speak to organisations in the region, I see a lot of ingenuity and innovation, and more and more businesses choosing to make Yorkshire their home, something that we should be proud of.

"With falling inflation, we should hopefully see greater business confidence in the year ahead.

Mr West’s comments come as the UK arm of KPMG records another year of revenue growth, with a rise of 9 per cent from £2.72bn to £2.96bn for the year ending 30 September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm said that increased client demand for advice on tax transformation, as well as the use of Generative AI from its tax and legal business, delivered an 8 per cent increase in net sales.

KPMG’s consulting arm also recorded an increase in sales of 7 per cent, while the firm’s audit practice grew 19 per cent. The company said this was driven by expanded reporting requirements.

The wider slowdown in the global deals market and challenging UK market conditions in the firm’s fourth quarter of financial reporting saw deal advisory sales decrease in the year by 6 per cent.

Jon Holt, chief executive and senior partner of KPMG in the UK, said: “Our people have worked exceptionally hard to deliver strong revenue growth against a challenging economic backdrop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Digitisation and emerging technologies are at the forefront of our clients’ minds, and we have the expertise to meet demand and help them gain a competitive edge.