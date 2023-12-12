All Sections
Regulator finds train passengers buying food at stations hit by 10% price premium

Train passengers buying refreshments at railway stations are being charged an average 10 per cent premium compared with high street prices, according to a regulator.
By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
Published 12th Dec 2023, 16:45 GMT
An investigation by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) found that the lack of competition for the sale of food and drink at stations may contribute to higher prices.

It stated in a report that many outlets “stay in the same hands for extended periods”.

This is due to a combination of reasons, such as some retailers’ leases being protected meaning they are generally renewed, limited space, set-up costs and uncertainty from industrial action. Nearly half (47 per cent) of stations that offer catering have just one outlet, the ORR said.

Train passengers buying refreshments at railway stations are being charged an average 10 per cent premium compared with high street prices, according to a regulator. Picture by James Hardisty.Train passengers buying refreshments at railway stations are being charged an average 10 per cent premium compared with high street prices, according to a regulator. Picture by James Hardisty.
In addition to higher prices, the absence of competition may also result in station operators receiving less rent, which increases the amount of taxpayer-funded subsidies they need, the report added.

The investigation found that the price premium for station refreshments “can vary considerably by retailer”, with the average “in the region of 10 per cent”.

The regulator did not reveal figures for individual companies.

ORR director for economics, finance and markets Will Godfrey said: “The railway station catering market isn’t working as effectively as it should be. More competition between companies to operate at stations would bring real benefits to passengers and taxpayers.”

