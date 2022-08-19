Residential development plot in Bradford with planning consent for 24 houses is sold for £1m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site on Victoria Road, Eccleshill has planning consent for 24 houses, close to the sold-out Hutton Hall scheme that joint venture partnership, Gregory Robinson completed last year.

The sale is part of a strategic move by Gregory Properties as it looks to pursue opportunities, with funding partners, in the Build to Rent (BTR) sector.

A spokesman said: "In recent years Gregory has delivered cluster developments in Eccleshill, Dacre Banks, Monk Fryston, Pudsey and Menston, as well as The Refinery, an award-winning, 407 bed student scheme in Leeds city centre. Each development represents the successful regeneration of disused former brownfield sites to provide much needed new housing in the region.

"Gregory Properties has also formed successful alliances with housing associations as well as a number of property institutional funders through its commercial ventures. It is now actively seeking new development sites across Yorkshire where it can deliver BTR schemes with its investment partners and operators.

"Recent statistics from the British Property Federation show that single-family build-to-rent units is the fastest growing sub-sector with a 44% increase over the last 12 months and local authorities identify this as a vital component to future housing supply."

John McGhee, Group and Residential Director at Gregory Properties said, “The group has been active in property development for over 30 years and has a long-standing track record in developing challenging sites that are no longer fit for purpose and delivering solutions that work with local policy and the environment.

“The robust income and strong rental growth in BTR continue to attract considerable institutional investment and our considerable understanding of local authority cultural and community aspirations makes us a prime delivery partner for large fund partners.”

Gregory Property Group is an award-winning developer responsible for landmark regeneration projects including the £40m Foss Islands Retail Park York, Darlington Retail Park, Gate Park Retail Park in Rotherham, Mabgate Junction in Leeds, Wheatley Hall Park in Doncaster and the £40m Broad Street Plaza destination in Halifax.