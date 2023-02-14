Residential estate agency launched by property consultancy Walker Singleton

A Yorkshire-based property consultancy which dates from the 19th century has expanded its residential operations as part of a long term strategy to increase its market share.

Walker Singleton has launched a new estate agency, WS Residential, in West Yorkshire. The agency has been formed by merging the residential estate agency and property management portfolio of Walker Singleton with that of the long-established Brighouse-based estate agency Daniel & Hirst.

WS Residential has around 750 properties under management and 100 homes for sale, with properties mainly located within Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford.

A spokesman said: “The average selling price for WS Residential properties is around £250,000 and the estate agency specialises in the sale of family homes.”

Sales and lettings - (from left) WS Residential's Michael Hirst, Adam Powell, Rachel Benn, Samantha Weatherill, Shona Hardacre, Lisa Frost, Ben Waites and Geraldine Roby. Picture: Tim Baker

Walker Singleton, which has offices in Halifax, Huddersfield, Leeds and Bradford, announced the acquisition of Daniel & Hirst in November last year as part of the firm’s plan to grow its footprint across West Yorkshire.

WS Residential’s refurbished and redesigned head office is on Commercial Street in Brighouse, which was formerly occupied by Daniel & Hirst prior to the acquisition.

Walker Singleton’s premium estate agency brand, Charnock Bates, which specialises in the sale of fine, country and period homes across West Yorkshire valued at up to £3.5m, remains unchanged, Walker Singleton said.

Commenting on the launch, WS Residential director, Ben Waites, said: “We developed the WS Residential brand and service offer by undertaking in-depth market and customer research to fully understand the needs of buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords.

“This approach to creating WS Residential provides us with the ideal platform for further implementing our strategic growth plan throughout West Yorkshire.

Mr Waites added: “We understand the important role we play in enabling people to sell, buy or rent homes and we’ve defined this as helping people find their happy place.

“We now look forward to building on the established reputation of Walker Singleton and Daniel & Hirst to make WS Residential the estate agency of choice within West Yorkshire.”

Founded in 1889, Walker Singleton is a multi-disciplinary consultancy which provides partner-led property and asset services. The firm employs 50 people, of which 17 work within its residential estate agency team.