Residents oppose application for live music marquee at village cricket club

Residents have objected to an application to hold outdoor music events at a village cricket club.

Ackworth Cricket Club has applied to Wakefield Council for permission to host live music at its ground on Wakefield Road.

Those opposed to the plan claim it will add to anti-social behaviour in the village and create a noise nuisance for people living nearby.

The club is seeking permission for a premises licence to hold indoor and outdoor live music events between 7pm and 10pm, Monday to Saturday, 7pm 7pm to 9.30pm on Sundays and until 1am on New Year’s Eve.

Ackworth Cricket Club

The application also seeks permission to play recorded music indoors and outdoors and to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 7am to 11pm daily.

According to documents submitted to the local authority, the licence would allow for functions and charity events to be held, with bands playing in a marquee.

The application states: “The premises is a club that holds 100 people.

“The main function is to serve members and support our cricket teams.

“We have a marquee where we hold functions with temporary licences throughout the year.”

Jessica Carrington, councillor for Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton, has objected to the application after being contacted by concerned residents.

She said: “Issues and concerns have already been raised regarding events the cricket club hold, relating to public nuisance, parking issues and safety to the public.

“If a licence is granted for alcohol consumption to be off the premises this will already add to the public nuisance we have from some other venues in Ackworth, along with anti-social behaviour, littering and smashed glass.”

Cllr Carrington said the club is next door to the Boot and Shoe pub, which already provides outdoor and indoor music.

She added: “Both are situated near houses which have already been affected by the noise from outdoor music and intoxicated people leaving the venues.

“When events are held at the cricket club, little efforts are made by them to control the event and the parking issues it brings.

“Pavements are completely blocked, both sides of the highway are congested and this has also made it very hard for emergency services to get through on Wakefield Road.

“This raises concerns for public safety.”

A second objection has been made by a local resident, who said: “We have no animosity towards the club.

“Our only issue is the noise nuisance our family is suffering, and may continually suffer, if the application is granted which would potentially mean a greater volume of events being held.

“The uncertainty of level of disturbance caused by a licensed or unlicensed event, combined with the stress of our children not being able to get to sleep is causing unnecessary stress.

“If a licence for a gazebo is granted, we could encounter the level of nuisance we are currently experiencing every day of the week with no limitations.

“We simply cannot and should not have to live like that.”

The club has already agreed a number of conditions with West Yorkshire Police, including installing a CCTV system which can be accessed by officers.

All staff will receive regular training and a ‘challenge 25’ proof of age scheme will be in operation at the premises.

A premises supervisor or licence holder must be at the premises or contactable at all times during trading hours.

The club’s application also says: “We will abide to all licensing conditions set by licensing laws to prevent music nuisance, ensuring that music is kept to minimum.”