Residents have objected to plans to open a warehouse selling alcohol 24 hours a day.

Wakefield Council has received an application for a premises licence at a former printing factory on Balne Lane, Wakefield.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council say the proposed business is a “warehouse style operation selling alcohol online only.”

Doxa Consulting Ltd wants permission to supply alcohol for consumption off the premises on a 24-hour basis.

Four objections have been submitted by residents living opposite the former Bezier print works.

They claim the scheme would add to traffic problems in the area and cause a disturbance late at night.

An objection from one resident says: “I have serious concerns about the impact of delivery vans and HGVs on an already inadequate road.

“Our home is situated on the narrowest section of the road and we are frequently subjected to honking, ‘Mexican stand-offs’ and cars mounting the pavements to pass each other from 7am until after 8pm.

“What should be a five minute commute to my daughter’s school can often take over 20 minutes due to the traffic backed up to the railway bridge on Balne Lane.

“I dread to think what impact this business will have with the additional vehicles using the lane.

“Whilst I appreciate that this site previously traded as a factory, I feel due consideration should be given to the fact that the neighbourhood has drastically changed since Bezier ceased trading, with the addition of two new housing developments either side of the site.”

Another objector said: “I have already had correspondence with (the council’s) highways department about dangerous driving in the area.

“Having myself witnessed many near-misses and some frightening collisions, I worry about safety following an increase in traffic.

“Allowing 24-hour operation at the Bezier site would, no doubt, have a detrimental affect on the well-being of the residents in the immediate area.”

The company plans to arrange deliveries using a courier service, with collections made direct from the premises.

The application states: “All courier delivery/collections will be conducted quietly and with the operating hours of the business with regards to neighbours.”

The company has also agreed a number of condition with West Yorkshire Police, including installing a CCTV system which can be accessed by officers.

All orders made for alcohol would be subject to proof of age checks.