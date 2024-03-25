Restaurants and vintage clothes shop among wave of new businesses welcomed to Hull's Fruit Market
The new arrivals are Asian-inspired restaurant, The Social Distortion, vintage clothes shop, Chinese Laundry, boutique fitness centre, TC60 and American-style smokehouse, The Smoke Room.
The additions to the Fruit Market community mean Humber Street in the heart of the waterfront quarter is fully occupied for the first time since the regeneration of the area began.
Experimental Asian cuisine eatery, The Social Distortion, became the first of the new businesses to open its doors. The restaurant initially took up a pop-up space in the Fruit Market before securing a permanent spot in Humber Street.
Mark Hill, who owns The Social Distortion with his wife Wendy, said: “After spending a lot of time looking for a suitable location, we’re really pleased to finally be here on Humber Street among a great set of independents.
“We want to give a big shout-out to the new Social Distortion team and everyone who has come to support us since opening.”
After closing its long-established store in Savile Street in Hull city centre last December, Chinese Laundry has now re-emerged in the Fruit Market.
Chinese Laundry founder Alfie Appleton said: “Moving to Humber Street and joining such a great bunch of independents marks a new chapter for us. The support we received when we closed motivated us to keep going in our local community. We’re excited to open our doors again.”
Former professional boxer Tommy Coyle has extended his TC60 Training Club to include a new location on Humber Street. The gym offers a full schedule of classes, small group personal training sessions and member access to the TC60 Training Club app. TC60 Humber Street is the latest addition to the TC60 brand, including the company’s flagship gym at Bridgehead business park in Hessle.
