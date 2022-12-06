Retail sales fail to keep pace with inflation but consumers snap up hot water bottles and hooded blankets

Retail sales grew last month – sparked in part by consumers buying items like hot water bottles and hooded blankets to help minimise their heating bills, new analysis has revealed.

The British Retail Consortium-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor report found that total sales increased by 4.2 per cent in November – above the three and 12-month average growths of 2.6 per cent.

However the figure remains well below current inflation, with the report suggesting as a result that the rise in sales “masked a much larger drop in volumes”.

Helen Dickinson OBE, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said Black Friday offers also played a part in last month’s consumer purchasing decisions.

Retailers are facing challenging conditions as the vital Christmas shopping season takes place.

She said: “Sales picked up as Black Friday discounting marked the beginning of the festive shopping season. However, sales growth remained far below current inflation, suggesting volumes continued to be down on last year.

"As the weather began to turn, customers were quick to purchase winter warmers, such as coats, hot water bottles, and hooded blankets. Black Friday discounts also boosted sales of home furnishings as many households traded big nights out for budget nights in.

“Despite facing huge cost pressures, retailers are doing all they can to keep prices affordable for all their customers. But, the cost of living crisis means many families might dial back their festive plans. Yet, with three weeks to go, there is still plenty of time for the Christmas cheer to bring sales home this Christmas.”

Paul Martin, UK Head of Retail for KPMG, added: “Black Friday bargains saw retail sales grow by over 4 per cent in November and was a much-needed boost both on the high street and online.

“Household appliances, footwear and furniture saw positive sales growth both in store and online as consumers sought out good deals on designer items and started to prepare for Christmas gatherings at home.

"However, some categories such as toys, computing and baby equipment have now seen several months of negative sales figures that even the festive boost has not been able to reverse.

“As we enter the last crucial few weeks of the year, retailers will be hoping that consumers continue to focus on the Christmas feel good factor.

"For some struggling retailers hit hard as consumer confidence and spending declines, and costs continue to rise, the next few weeks could be critical to their survival. Retailers are well aware that in the current environment it is a battle to attract and retain every customer.

"Given the economic headwinds for the year ahead, with consumer behaviour expected to evolve further as shoppers look to trade down and purchase less, understanding and meeting customer needs will be mission critical for retailers, and it’s a job that keeps getting harder.”

Over the three months to November, food sales increased 5.8 per cent – above the 12-month average growth of 2.2 per cent. For the month of November, Food was in growth year-on-year.

