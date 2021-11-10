Return of festivals and events will boost Tracsis

The Leeds-based firm was hit by the Covid-19 lockdowns, which knocked back its events division as festivals and other events were cancelled.

Despite this, Tracsis said that revenue rose 5 per cent to £50.2m in the year to July 31 and earnings rose 24 per cent to £13m. Trading over the past three months is in line with expectations and the group said that it is well placed to deliver further growth in the coming financial year and beyond.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Growth in the firm's higher margin rail technology & services division and in data analytics/GIS was partially offset by lower sales in its events and traffic data businesses due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Tracsis said it is well positioned to benefit from the strategic direction outlined for the UK rail industry

The group reported a rebound of activity in events and traffic data, with both markets expected to recover to full activity levels through the course of the coming year.

Tracsis also said it is well positioned to benefit from the strategic direction outlined for the UK rail industry in the Williams-Shapps plan for rail.

Chris Barnes, the firm's chief executive, said: “I am pleased with our strong performance this year in the face of continued Covid-19 challenges.

"This reflects the great job our teams have done in steering the business through the pandemic. My highest priorities were to look after the wellbeing of all our employees and to protect as many jobs as possible, and I am really pleased that all parts of the group are now busy as the Covid restrictions on our end markets have been lifted."

He said that the firm has a record pipeline of large, multi-year opportunities across all divisions and it is implementing a number of large contracts won in previous years.

"We completed delivery of a large RailHub enterprise software contract at the end of the year, which is a significant achievement for our safety and risk management software business and creates a strong foundation for future growth," he added.

"The publication of the Williams-Shapps plan for rail has established the strategic direction of the UK rail industry and Tracsis is well positioned to help deliver this vision. We have a number of TRACS Enterprise contracts which will go live in early 2022."

Tracsis reported high activity levels in the data analytics/GIS market.

Mr Barnes said: "The recent acquisition of Icon Group further expands our capabilities and offering in this growing market.

"Our consultancy business has been strengthened following the acquisition of Flash Forward Consulting in February 2021. This has now been fully integrated and we are seeing a growing pipeline of opportunities as a result.

"Activity levels in the events and traffic data business, which were hardest hit by the pandemic, have started to rebound strongly.

"Provided that we do not return to lockdown restrictions, we expect both markets to recover to full activity levels through the course of the coming year.

"We are confident that there are strong growth prospects for all parts of the group and therefore remain committed to implementing our overall strategic growth and investment plans. We will continue to pursue organic and acquisitive growth supported by a strong balance sheet.”