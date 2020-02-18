Revealed: Here are the Yorkshire Fastest 50 for 2020

Have your say

TODAY we reveal the inspirational business leaders who are bringing jobs and investment to our region as we unveil The Yorkshire Fastest 50 for 2020.

When the awards were established by the top UK 100 law firm Ward Hadaway and The Yorkshire Post in 2011, the global economy was still rocking from the financial crash.

Greg Wright will speak at this year's awards

Over the last decade, the Yorkshire Fastest 50 has charted the dramatic rise of dynamic entrepreneurs who have taken a strategic, long term approach to business planning.

They have helped the economy grow during times of turbulence.

The list, which highlights the success of Yorkshire’s privately-owned, profitable businesses, includes companies of all sizes and from across all sectors.

Awards are given to the best performing, fastest growing companies who have consistently increased turnover over a three year period. There are three different categories; small, medium and large businesses based on turnover.

Hundreds of leading business figures have attended previous Fastest 50 award ceremonies.

Gareth Yates, a partner in Ward Hadaway’s Leeds office, said: “This year’s fastest 50, which I’m delighted to reveal today, encapsulates an exciting, innovative region that’s home to hungry, hard working companies who are eager to succeed.

“Manufacturing and engineering firms have performed particularly well, they make up over a third of the top 20."

“The region’s financial services sector has also had an extremely successful year; modernising and innovating a very traditional and highly regulated industry.

Mr Yates added: “Business services and technology sectors are another strong area of growth and it’s extremely encouraging to see a sizeable number of these companies in the Fastest 50."

Gareth Yates

“It’s clear Yorkshire businesses are resilient and determined to ensure they continue to progress and achieve, no matter what challenges they might face."

“The Fastest 50 are testament to Yorkshire’s thriving economy and each of the businesses listed deserve to be celebrated and recognised for their achievements.”

He added; “Yorkshire businesses are tenacious, astute and driven to deliver high quality services and products that ensure they achieve growth and, in turn, increase their bottom line. The awards highlight the strength of commercial business in the region and we’re looking forward to celebrating this success.”

The 2020 Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 has been compiled and verified using publicly available information from Companies House. The awards ceremony takes place on Friday 20 March at Aspire in Leeds by invitation only and will be streamed live on LinkedIn.

The keynote speaker will be revealed soon. Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post, who will also speak at the awards, said: “It has been a privilege to watch the Yorkshire Fastest 50 awards take off over the last decade.

“Every year, we see new names appear on the list as the region’s economy continues to produce far-sighted and ambitious business leaders.

“Every company that appears on this list must feel very proud. It ranks you among the elite. I’m really looking forward to finding out who will take home the trophies at this year’s Yorkshire Fastest 50 awards.”

In May, Mr Wright will also host a Facebook live broadcast featuring the winners of this year’s awards.

Here is the Yorkshire Fastest 50 for 2020 in alphabetical order:

Age Partnership, Leeds: Returning to the list for the second year is this retirement specialist that was established in 2004 to offer financial services for the over 50s.

AllGas 1 Ltd, Barnsley: This Barnsley based company provides domestic gas metering installation, replacement, repair and associated support services throughout the UK. They last appeared in the list in 2018.

AMT, Leeds: AMT were founded over 20 years ago and rent, lease and sell vehicles to businesses and individuals.

Athena (UK) Limited, Leeds: Athena are a groundwork and civil engineering contractor who provide a range of construction services from their Leeds base.

BTL Group Limited, Shipley: BTL are another company making a return to the list after appearing in 2019. They are a global provider of assessment technology and services and their assessment platform Surpass is used internationally to create, deliver and mark over 3 million computer-based tests every year.

CambridgeHOK Glasshouses, Brough: CambridgeHOK Glasshouses has over 60 years’ experience of designing and building glasshouses for commercial growers, research and retail spaces.

Chameleon Technology, Harrogate: This energy technology company provides real-time smart meter data through their in- home displays, a cloud platform and connected devices and applications.

Clayton Project Engineering, Sheffield: This company is the Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Control and Automation arm of electrical and mechanical engineers Clayton Penistone Group, and offers its clients a full MECIA installation service.

Conservatory Outlet, Wakefield: This company manufacture, supply and install conservatories, orangeries, roofs, windows, doors and porches. They last appeared in the Fastest 50 list in 2016.

CSI Leasing UK, Sheffield: CSI lease a range of equipment, including smart phones, laptops, tablets, printers, servers and cash machines, around the world.

ECCO Safety Group, Leeds: This worldwide company operates from Leeds and develops safety systems and emergency systems.

EVOGO, Sheffield: This car-leasing company who are based in Sheffield offers flexi-rental agreements on a range of vehicles.

FTS Holdings UK (2015) Limited, Dewsbury: This company manufactures and builds timber framed buildings.

Fulcrum, Sheffield: Fulcrum are an independent utilities infrastructure provider whose clients include residential, industrial, commercial and mixed-use developers.

Galaxy Insulation and Dry Lining (Holdings) Limited, Sheffield: With branches in Sheffield, Leeds, St Helens, Birmingham and London, this independent insulation supplier are another business returning to the Fastest 50 list for the second year in a row.

Giacom, Hessle: Giacom provide white label IT products and cloud services to IT professionals, who then re-sell to businesses.

Hatch Communications, Leeds: This PR consultancy have clients including Very, Crabbies, Jet2, Russel Hobbs and fellow Fastest 50 company Hisense and deliver media campaigns, events, mailers and social content.

HECK!, Kirklington: Last year’s fastest growing medium-sized company returns to the list for a second year in a row. Founders Andrew and Debbie Keeble and team produce sausages and burgers from their farm in Kirklington that are sold online and in supermarkets.

Hisense UK Limited, Leeds: Hisense makes the list for an impressive fourth year in a row and were crowned Yorkshire’s fastest growing company in 2017. They are an electronics and consumer goods manufacturer with products including TVs, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers and ovens.

Homes for Students, Harrogate: Harrogate based Homes for Students are one of the largest independent student accommodation providers in the UK with accommodation in 33 cities.

Impex Parts, Leeds: Started by founder Stephen Burrows in 1998, Impex provides parts to the motor trade for vehicles including Ford, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep and Kia.

IMT UK Ltd, Bingley: This company supplies mohair, alpaca, camel hair and other natural fibres to spinning mills around the world from their Bingley base.

Infinity Works, Leeds: Infinity Works offer a range of services including project and product delivery, managed services, consulting, training, cloud services, organisational optimisation and design and research.

Iqbal Poultry, Doncaster: From their processing plant in Doncaster Iqbal Poultry supply Halal poultry to retailers, wholesalers, caterers, butchers, restauranteurs and food processors throughout Europe.

John Good Group, Hull: John Good return to the list for a fourth time after last appearing in 2015. Their 11 subsidiaries provide a range of services including corporate travel, shipping and logistics, and warehousing and distribution.

K A Anderson (Metal Recyclers) Ltd, Ripon: This metal recycler has been operating for over 40 years and handles over 2000 tonnes of material per week.

K Rouse Civil Engineers Limited, Leeds: Returning to the list after last appearing in 2016, this company completes projects including major highways schemes, large scale groundworks and drainage works and civils works.

Kuusakoski Recycling, Sheffield: Kuusakoski has been operating for over 100 years worldwide and offers clients a range of recycling services.

Loadhog, Sheffield: Loadhog are employee owned and supply sustainable packaging and supply chain solutions to a range of clients.

Logical Personnel Solutions, Leeds: Logical Personnel Solutions make it a hat trick of appearances this year. The recruitment specialists work within the energy and process, construction, mechanical and electrical, logistics, facilities management, manufacturing and securities industries.

Michael Flannery (Building Contractors) Limited, Leeds: This Leeds based company carry out building and maintenance work.

Morris Metal, Doncaster: This scrap metal processing and recycling company last made an appearance in the Fastest 50 list in 2016.

Motordepot, Hessle: This used car dealership was established in 2001 and has showrooms all across Yorkshire and beyond. They also appeared in last year’s list.

MRC Global, Bradford: MRC Global is a leading global distributor of pipe, valve and fitting products and services to the energy and industrial markets.

National Accident Repair Group, Doncaster: Launched in 2009, this company runs a network of accident repair centres.

naughtone, Knaresborough: This furniture manufacturer was established in 2005 and supplies a range of products to clients including Facebook, Amazon and PayPal.

NIC Services Group, Leeds: This facilities management company provide a range of services that includes cleaning, security and catering.

On Line Design & Engineering Group, Immingham: This group of businesses provides integrated engineering solutions throughout the Humber region and the UK.

Peter Ward Homes, Beverley: This housebuilder makes the list for the third year in a row. They currently have sites across the East Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire, including Immingham, Goole, Gilberdyke, Beverley and Skirlaugh.

Portland Investment Group, Sheffield: This holding company operates Portland Training, Payco Services, My Job Hub and Dutton Recruitment. They are another businesses returning to the Fastest 50 list for the second year in a row.

Resimac Ltd, Thirsk: This business manufactures and supplies repair materials and coatings to the oil and gas, petrochemical, marine, paper and pulp, water, power generation and chemical sectors.

RF Landscape Products, Goole: RF Landscape are importers and distributors of natural stone paving and railway sleepers. They make the Fastest 50 list for a second time.

Salzgitter Mannesmann UK Limited, Harrogate: Based in Harrogate, Salzgitter is a steel importer and distributor and are the official representative and agency for Germany’s second largest steel producer Salzgitter AG.

SCX Special Projects, Sheffield: This engineering company works with clients in the nuclear and defence, aerospace, manufacturing, stadia and kinetic architecture, and energy and utilities sectors.

Sheridan Fabrications Ltd, Normanton: Sheridan are the UK’s largest supplier of kitchen worktops to blue chip and independent retailers.

SmartSearch, Ilkley: SmartSearch make it for the third year in a row. They provide anti money laundering searches and verifications to law firms, accountancy practices, estate agents, financial advisors, banks, insurers and stockbrokers.

Techbuyer, Harrogate: Techbuyer buy, refurb and sell data centre equipment, including servers, memory and storage.

The Ashcourt Group, Hull: Back in the list after appearing in 2019, this company began as a student accommodation provider in 1996 and now also has divisions in aggregates, civil engineering, plant hire, construction, concrete, highways, logistics, fuels, waste management, software and homes.

Torsion Group, Leeds: Torsion Group were crowned Yorkshire’s fastest growing business overall last year and are back to defend their crown. They build student accommodation, care homes and housing and have further offices in Manchester and Coventry.

Yorkare Homes Limited, Brough: This Brough based care home provider is family owned and has over 30 years of experience operating care homes.

The companies in this list have been selected from the table of fastest growing profit-making, private,regional companies, based on turnover growth. Information has been compiled using datawhich is publicly available at Companies House of UK-listed companies before being independently verified.

The average turnover growth has been assessed on a percentage increase based on the difference between turnover figures filed for the lastthree years.

To qualify, companies must be trading entities and have turnover in excess of £1m in the last three years of filed accounts, which are up to date as at 30 November 2019.

Companies must also have made profits in each of the past three years’ accounts and must have filed new accounts since lastyear’s Fastest 50.

Private limited companies which are subsidiaries of listed companies do not qualify.

Subsidiaries of foreign-controlled companies have been accepted if they have headquarters or a decision-making function in the region.

Ward Hadaway and The Yorkshire Post do not accept any responsibility for any errors or omissions.