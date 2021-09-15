Revenues bounce back at Leeds-based surgery instruments maker

Surgical Innovations is based in Leeds.

The Leeds-based business reported revenue of £4.22m for the six months ended 30 June, 2021, up from £2.59m during the same period last year and 83 per cent of the comparable pre-pandemic period in 2019 when it stood at £5.10m.

Nigel Rogers, chairman of Surgical Innovations, said: "A strong recovery in trading is evident from the results for the first half of the year, and this view is further reinforced by the continued improvement in revenues in post-period trading.

"The steps taken by management last year, initially to protect the business and subsequently to simplify and strengthen our operational and regulatory processes, are having demonstrably positive effects on the financial and commercial effectiveness of the business.

"With a strengthened management team, and further improved distribution network and product range, we firmly believe that the group is well placed to continue its recovery to pre-pandemic levels in most major markets in the coming months.

"Our differentiated 'Resposable' product offering is gaining traction and the board sees encouraging prospects for 2022 and beyond."

