Review of consumer credit division is nearing completion, says Provident Financial

Provident Financial has provided an update for the City

In a statement, Provident Financial said it noted the recent media coverage regarding the previously announced operational review of its consumer credit division (CCD) including, as an option, the possibility of a managed run-off of its home credit and Satsuma businesses.

The statement added: "The group confirms that, whilst no decisions have been made, the review is nearing completion and the outcome will be announced with the group's full year 2020 results, to be published on Monday 10 May."

Analyst Gary Greenwood at Shore Capital said: "Provident has acknowledged the possibility of a managed run-off of these businesses in a statement released this morning, but said that no decisions have as yet been made.