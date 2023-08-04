The future of a Yorkshire brewery in uncertain after the lease on its premises was forfeited.

Richmond Brewing Company rents a unit at The Station in Richmond, part of the town’s restored former railway station complex.

The brewery was founded in 2008, and in 2013 was taken over by current director Chris Wallace, along with two local pubs, The Hildyard Arms and The Castle Tavern.

The six-barrel microbrewery on the banks of the River Swale also has a shop.

Richmond Brewing Company has been at The Station since 2008

The Northern Echo and Richmondshire Today have both reported that a notice has been placed on the premises on behalf of The Station’s landlords, the Richmondshire Building Preservation Trust, advising that the lease has been forfeited and possession has been taken of the unit.

According to Facebook updates from the brewery, staff have still been delivering drinks to trade customers that the company supplies.

Business manager Fran Mulvaney also confirmed that the business was still trading, as are both pubs, and that there is enough stock to meet orders.

Earlier this year, Mr Wallace was awarded the tenancy of community-owned pub The Traveller’s Rest in nearby Skeeby after local residents raised funds to re-open the derelict inn. The Skeeby Community Pub Society have confirmed that the tenancy is unaffected by the situation at the brewery as it is a separate concern.

The restored railway station opened as a business and events space in 2005

In a Facebook post, Richmond Brewing Company said: “We really, really appreciate our trade stockists. Please do put your orders in with us and get us through this rough time!

“If you’ve thought about stocking RBC beers please do message us. Don’t use us, we will disappear and this will be absolutely heartbreaking.”

The brewery’s landlords have also given its management three days to collect goods held inside the premises before they are disposed of.

Richmond Brewing Company has been contacted for further comment.