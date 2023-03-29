A popular shopping centre in Yorkshire is building what’s thought to be the ‘UK’s largest indoor play centre inside a shopping centre’ which will be free for all families.

After years of uncertainty over the future of The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield, the new owners have revealed their plans to build a large family play area at the bottom of the shopping centre. Mr Zahid Iqbal, the new owner of The Ridings Centre, has exclusively told the Yorkshire Post a new free indoor adventure play zone is coming to the centre this year.

Covering over 1,200 square metres in what is currently The Zone and a retail unit, on the lower mall near Morrisons, ‘The Park’ a free adventure play zone will be a place where families and friends can meet up, all year round, whatever the weather.

The adventure play zone is brought to the centre by award-winning Playday Limited who are behind the play area at the York Designer outlet and the new play area at Cannon Hall Farm.

A promotional poster for The Park, which is coming to The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield

Mr Iqbal said: “My grandchildren love the play areas when we go visiting and I wanted to give something spectacular to the families of Wakefield, for free, undercover and safe for them to meet up and for their children to play together.”

The area will allow children of all ages to play, let off steam and interact with each other whilst parents, grandparents and careers can play with them or catch up in a sea. The adventure play zone will be open daily, every day that the centre is and suitable for those up to 12 years of age, with zoned areas for different age groups.

Mr Iqbal, who runs ZF Properties, previously transformed The Packhorse when he bought and refurbished the Huddersfield shopping centre in 2021 after buying Batley Shopping Centre in 2019.

It has been reported that the family-run property empire is on a mission to create ‘boutique shopping centres’ in Yorkshire with interesting food courts and independent shops as well as old Yorkshire favourites.

Situated over three levels, The Ridings is home to 345,000 sq. ft. of retail and leisure space in the heart of Wakefield city centre with a 1000+ space undercover car park. It attracts around six million shoppers each year.

It is currently home to more than 70 retailers including M&S, Boots, Primark and Morrisons, as well as the city centre-only deluxe cinema - Reel Cinema, alongside quality independents like Made & Found in Yorkshire and The Wakefield Antique Centre.