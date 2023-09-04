RIO Brazilian Steakhouse: New restaurant to open in York next week at former Piccolino site
RIO Brazilian Steakhouse will open its newest venue at the former Piccolino site at 18 Bridge Street on September 16 following a VIP launch the night before.
Founded in Jesmond in November 2019, RIO is opening its seventh site and first in Yorkshire with the York venture. It has other restaurants in Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Durham, Warrington and Chester.
Co-owner Rodrigo Grassi said: “It was a nice surprise to see how many applications we received and how many people already knew about us. We work hard to train and look after our staff, maintaining the high standards of customer service the RIO brand is renowned for – now we are seeing this positive reputation creating an impact even before we’ve arrived in a new city.
“We have found the RIO opening model to work well with our team, they are well oiled at new openings which maintains high levels of customer satisfaction and service. The proof is in the awards and positions on TripAdvisor - every venue we have launched has secured the top spot in just four weeks - it’s an amazing achievement by all the team.”