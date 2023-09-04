RIO Brazilian Steakhouse: New restaurant to open in York next week at former Piccolino site

RIO Brazilian Steakhouse will open its newest venue at the former Piccolino site at 18 Bridge Street on September 16 following a VIP launch the night before.

Founded in Jesmond in November 2019, RIO is opening its seventh site and first in Yorkshire with the York venture. It has other restaurants in Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Durham, Warrington and Chester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-owner Rodrigo Grassi said: “It was a nice surprise to see how many applications we received and how many people already knew about us. We work hard to train and look after our staff, maintaining the high standards of customer service the RIO brand is renowned for – now we are seeing this positive reputation creating an impact even before we’ve arrived in a new city.

A new steakhouse is opening in York