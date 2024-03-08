Ripon huts: Shock at suggestion Ripon’s rare military huts could be demolished and rebuilt as replicas
Ripon’s three barracks are set to close by 2025 to build the 1,400-home scheme called Clotherholme.
It is being developed by government housing agency Homes England and planning permission has already been granted.
But there have been question marks over what will happen to some of the site’s structures with some dating back to World War I.
It includes seven training huts which are believed to be some of the last remaining of their type in the country as well as rare training bridges used by troops throughout the 20th century.
At a meeting of Ripon City Council this week, council leader Andrew Williams said Homes England had suggested the huts could be demolished and then rebuilt as replicas to be placed around the site.
He said: “I don’t know how you protect heritage by having replicas, you’ve destroyed it not protected it. We should register our concern with the idea that heritage can be replicated with a replica. Perhaps we could demolish Fountains Abbey and build a replica closer to Ripon so it’s easier for tourists to access.
“The more I hear from Homes England, the more I think they need to get out more.”
Efforts to save the military buildings are being spearheaded by Ripon Military Heritage Trust, which includes experts Jane Furse and Guy Wilson.
Mr Wilson helped create the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds during the 1990s.
Coun Barbara Brodigan said the buildings are nationally important and could help attract tourists who are interested in military history. She said: “We can create a unique experience for people visiting the city so it adds another dimension to our visiting offering.”
Ripon’s barracks were originally built as a convalescent camp for troops during the First World War.
Thousands of troops were housed there, including the wartime poet Wilfred Owen, who wrote some of his famous works at the site.
It continued to be used by troops training for the Second World War and the Cold War and is still in use today by the Royal Engineers.
Coun Pauline McHardy said there are scores of families in Ripon with links to the army and then accused Homes England of “not taking any notice” of the campaign to save the huts.
A Homes England spokesperson said: “We remain committed to delivering a military heritage strategy as part of our wider proposals for the site and continue to discuss options with the Local Planning Authority and the Ripon Military Heritage Trust.”
