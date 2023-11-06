All Sections
Ripon logistics company 'honoured' by industry award for AirBar technology on lorries

A Ripon logistics technology company has won an industry award for a life-saving innovation which creates a ‘safety zone’ around lorries to protect drivers and cyclists.
By Chris Burn
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:35 GMT

NuVech Solutions has been given the Logistics Leaders Network Award for Innovation for its AirBar product.

The driver-operated AirBar is an inflatable which pops out to create a safety zone around a vehicle and reduce the chance of collisions. It deploys automatically at under 15mph when the left turn indicator is activated and provides a visible alert to cyclists.

“We are honoured to receive the Logistic Leaders Network Award for Innovation for our AirBar product,” said Sarah Scaife, Director of NuVech Solutions.

The AirBar technology has won an industry award.The AirBar technology has won an industry award.
"This accolade affirms our commitment to redefining the logistics landscape with cutting-edge solutions.

"We would like to extend our appreciation to our dedicated team, whose hard work and innovation have made this achievement possible.

"We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in the logistics industry.”

A spokesperson added: “NuVech Solutions has a rich history of providing forward-thinking solutions that improve logistics operations across a wide range of industries.”

