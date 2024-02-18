The project is a collaboration between Ossett Brewery and its sister company SALT.

Riverhead has been open since 1995, with an on-site brewery producing a wide range of ales including the popular Butterley Bitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ossett Brewery & Pub Company co-owner, Jamie Lawson, said: “Riverhead Brewery Tap has played an important role in the Marsden hospitality scene for many years. This investment ensures its place at the heart of the community long into the future. We are also delighted to join forces with SALT after the huge success of The Bingley in Horbury Bridge.”

An investment of more than £500,000 is being made into the Riverhead Brewery Tap in the village of Marsden, Huddersfield.

Last year SALT also joined with Ossett in the restoration of the historic Bingley, in Horbury Bridge near Wakefield.

The involvement of SALT will see craft IPAs such as Jute and Huckaback line up alongside nine cask ales. The brewery tap will re-open on March 1 following several weeks of extensive renovation and refurbishment.

Work will see the brewery moved up to the ground floor and the overall footprint of the site more than doubling in size. The site will interconnect into the adjacent bank building next door, giving an added dimension to the already spectacular taproom.