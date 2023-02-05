BAM has been appointed by Scarborough Borough Council to deliver a major repair scheme on Robin Hood’s Bay sea wall worth £1.4m.

The sea wall, which protects 40 properties from coastal erosion in the historic fishing village, requires extensive repair.

The sea wall is 14 metres tall and 160 metres long and is the biggest structure that Scarborough Borough Council maintains. The scheme will repair and reinforce the wall, replacing approximately 30 per cent of the panels, and repairing others.

In addition to the replacement and repair of the sea wall panels, located at the Western section of Robin Hood’s Bay, the existing steel handrail at the top of the parapet will be replaced and drainage improved.

Coun Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member with responsibility for environment and sustainability, said: “These works represent a significant investment in extending the life of the wall for years to come.”

The sea wall was originally constructed in 1974 and is estimated by Scarborough Borough Council to have a residual service life of less than 10 years. Prior to its construction more than 200 properties were lost to the sea which ‘threatened the survival of the village’ according to the authority.

