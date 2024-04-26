Rockingham Sports Ground: Barnsley Council seeks contractor for £1.7m replacement works

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council hopes contractors will submit expressions of interest for the works, which form part of the authority’s Hoyland masterplan redevelopment.

Applications will close on May 10, with the contract due to begin on September 16, 2024.

Despite campaigns and petitions to save it, the relocation of Rockingham Sports Ground to Parkside was approved in November 2023.

Parkside Protest, copyright Danielle Andrews.

Campaigners hoped that the existing facility would remain, and Barnsley Council denied breaching a historic covenant protecting the existing sports ground, which was gifted to miners by Earl Fitzwilliam of Wentworth Woodhouse.

During the meeting to approve the plans, councillor Andrew Wray, Independent representative for Rockingham, told the meeting that although the new sports facility would be “great”, the “voices of the residents hadn’t been taken into consideration”.

He added that losing the field “has not gone down well with the community”.

Planning bosses said the old site was no longer fit for purpose, and when complete, will “provide a new purpose-built community and sports facility”.