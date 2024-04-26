Rockingham Sports Ground: Barnsley Council seeks contractor for £1.7m replacement works

A £1.7 million contract to build a new pavilion to replace existing facilities at the Rockingham Sports Ground in Hoyland has gone out to tender.
By Danielle Andrews
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:57 BST

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council hopes contractors will submit expressions of interest for the works, which form part of the authority’s Hoyland masterplan redevelopment.

Applications will close on May 10, with the contract due to begin on September 16, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite campaigns and petitions to save it, the relocation of Rockingham Sports Ground to Parkside was approved in November 2023.

Parkside Protest, copyright Danielle Andrews.Parkside Protest, copyright Danielle Andrews.
Parkside Protest, copyright Danielle Andrews.

Campaigners hoped that the existing facility would remain, and Barnsley Council denied breaching a historic covenant protecting the existing sports ground, which was gifted to miners by Earl Fitzwilliam of Wentworth Woodhouse.

Support our journalism and subscribe to the Yorkshire Post’s newsletter

During the meeting to approve the plans, councillor Andrew Wray, Independent representative for Rockingham, told the meeting that although the new sports facility would be “great”, the “voices of the residents hadn’t been taken into consideration”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added that losing the field “has not gone down well with the community”.

Planning bosses said the old site was no longer fit for purpose, and when complete, will “provide a new purpose-built community and sports facility”.

Plans include a single-story 40.5m by 17.9m building with a reception area, café, studio spaces, two full-size sports team changing rooms, changing rooms for sports officials, accessible changing rooms, and a floodlit artificial grass sports pitch.

Related topics:Barnsley CouncilWentworth Woodhouse

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.