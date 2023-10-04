Rogue Yorkshire landlord dealt longest ban in the country for renting dangerous homes

A rogue landlord who rented out “some of the most dangerous properties” was dealt a 10 year ban on letting or managing homes.

Nilendu Das, aged 55, of Carter Knowle Avenue, was added to the national Rogue Landlord Database on Friday, September 22 following a First Tier Tribunal decision in Manchester.

It is currently the longest banning order in the country and it was the first time Sheffield Council had applied for the order, the authority said.

If Mr Das breaches the banning order he could be jailed or fined up to £30,000.

Nilendu Das properties. Photos from Sheffield Council

Cllr Douglas Johnson, chair of the housing committee, said there was a lot of bad practice in the private rented sector partly because it has grown so much in recent years.

He said: “The length of Nilendu Das’ banning order reflects the seriousness of his actions and his flagrant disregard for fire safety and the safety of his tenants. We are very happy to see his name on the Rogue Landlord Database.

“Mr Das has a long history of operating and managing extremely poor quality housing and has been prosecuted numerous times by the council. This latest prosecution has come as a result of Mr Das’ continuation of the most severe housing offences. His properties were some of the most dangerous properties ever seen by the council’s enforcement staff.”

The database can be seen by all local authorities across the UK.

Cllr Johnson added: “Sheffield Council takes firm action on poor housing practices and criminal activities. The council will act to protect the people of Sheffield and drive out rogue landlords.”

The council can investigate issues in privately rented properties including privately rented student accommodation and take action where landlords fail to attend to serious hazards.

Cllr Johnson said Sheffield Council was one of the few local authorities that has a history of taking enforcement action on rogue landlords.

He said: “We do actually have a very good team of staff in Sheffield, very small but very committed to dealing with crimes by landlords.

“It’s important to protect people who rent privately.”