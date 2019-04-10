Rolls-Royce agrees to Trent 1000 TEN engines check, a week after Singapore Airlines grounded two jets

Rolls-Royce has agreed to an early inspection of some Trent 1000 TEN engines by regulatory authorities, a week after Singapore Airlines grounded two Boeing Co 787-10 jets fitted with the units.

The latest version of the Trent engine has been dogged by problems since entering service at the end of 2017. By late February 35 787s had been grounded globally due to engine blades corroding or cracking prematurely, according to Rolls-Royce.

Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce president for civil aerospace, said: “This blade deterioration is a known issue but it is occurring faster than we expected on some engines.”

The accelerated inspection regime will allow Rolls-Royce to confirm the health of the more than 180 engines in service. Singapore Airlines grounded its two jets after engine checks showed premature blade deterioration.