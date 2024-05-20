Rolls-Royce to spend millions on producing nuclear technology prototypes in Yorkshire

The government’s ambition is for up to a quarter of all UK electricity to come from nuclear power by 2050 and it hopes to have small modular reactors (SMRs) operational in this country by the mid-2030s.

Unlike conventional nuclear reactors that are built on site, SMRs are smaller, can be made in factories, and could transform how power stations are built by making construction faster and less expensive.

Rolls-Royce is among those shortlisted in an ongoing Government selection process to build SMRs. It has now announced the establishment of the Rolls-Royce SMR Module Development Facility, housed within University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre’s existing Factory 2050 facilities.

It will produce working prototypes of the individual modules that will be assembled into Rolls-Royce SMR power plants.

The first phase is worth £2.7 million and will see an initial three forms of prototypes produced with nine more to follow as part of a wider £15m package of work.

Victoria Scott, Rolls-Royce SMR’s Chief Manufacturing Engineer, said: “Our investment in setting up this facility and building prototype modules is another significant milestone for our business.

“Our factories will produce hundreds of prefabricated and pre-tested modules ready for assembly on site. This facility will allow us to refine our production, testing and digital approach to manufacturing - helping de-risk our programme and ensure we increase our delivery certainty.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “This announcement cements South Yorkshire’s position as the leading place to build small modular reactors, a cutting-edge technology which will be a key part of the global transition to clean energy. It is also a sign of real confidence in our region’s world-leading advanced manufacturing innovation district which is helping us to create a bigger and better economy in South Yorkshire.

“South Yorkshire is proud to be the home of the largest Clean Tech cluster in the UK, with specialisms in nuclear tech, hydrogen and aviation fuels. Being chosen as the home of the new Rolls-Royce SMR Module Development Facility further enhances our region’s reputation as the best place for Clean Tech in the UK and puts us at the forefront of creating a greener future for the UK and beyond.”

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “We are very proud that Rolls-Royce SMR has chosen to base its Module Development Facility at our Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre’s Factory 2050.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the university’s strengths in clean energy research and innovation, and our unrivalled expertise in developing leading-edge manufacturing techniques. We welcome this significant commitment from Rolls-Royce SMR to our ongoing partnership and the South Yorkshire region.”