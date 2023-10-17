Rolls-Royce: Yorkshire MP's concern as firm prepares to axe up to 2,500 jobs across business

Rolls-Royce is to cut up to 2,500 jobs globally as part of an overhaul under its new boss.

Tufan Erginbilgic, who was appointed as chief executive in January, said the shake-up will make the Derby-based engineering giant “a more streamlined and efficient” business.

The aerospace engineering specialist which currently employs 42,000 people, said it also plans to remove “duplication” and deliver cost efficiencies through the latest stage in its transformation plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rolls-Royce did not disclose where the job cuts will take place but around half of its current workforce are based in the UK.

Rolls-Royce is planning to cut up to 2,500 jobs worldwide to make a "more streamlined and efficient" business, the engineering giant has said. Picture: Rolls Royce/PA Wire

The company has a presence in South Yorkshire with its Factory of the Future at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion said on X, formerly Twitter, that news of the job cuts plan was “concerning” and more details are needed about where roles will be removed.

The company’s plan will include creating a new procurement division in order to reduce costs by leveraging the group’s scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also said that some back-office operations, such as human resources and finance, will be brought closer together as part of the shake-up of operations.

Mr Erginbilgic said he believes the planned changes will result in long-term improvements for the company and its customers.

“We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future,” he said.

"That means a more streamlined and efficient organisation that will deliver for our customers, partners and shareholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our business is full of committed, talented people and I believe these changes will enable them to build greater capability in areas that are key to our long-term success.

“This is another step on our multi-year transformation journey to build a high performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce.”

The new boss had been expected to reveal a significant shake-up involving job cuts after describing Rolls-Royce’s performance as “unsustainable” earlier this year.

The former BP executive told staff in January there was a “last chance” to change, according to a briefing seen by the Financial Times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest cuts come after it axed around 9,000 jobs shortly after the pandemic after first starting its transformation plan in order turn its finances around.

Annual underlying revenue was £12.69 billion in 2022, and underlying operating profit was £652m.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, said news of the changes had been “well-received” by the markets, with a slight rise in share price recorded on Tuesday morning following the announcement to the London Stock Exchange of the plan.

He said: “A strategic overhaul at Rolls-Royce which will result in the global loss of 2,500 roles was well-received given savings which could amount to up to £200 million.